Motorists driving along a Sydney road on Sunday were left horrified after noticing something disturbing hanging off the back of a boat.

Earlier that day a group of fishermen had caught a 2.4 metre mako shark off the coast of Botany Bay, leaving their prized catch on display as they took it home.

Footage obtained by 7 News shows the shark bouncing around as it hangs out the back of the boat for their 40km journey back to Cecil Park.

'Is that real?' motorists wondered. Photo / 7News

It is not known whether the shark was too big to fit fully in the boat or whether the fishermen just wanted to parade their catch around.

Fishermen are legally allowed to take home one mako shark each day, according to the NSW Recreational Saltwater Fishing Guide for 2018/2019.

Some social media users were horrified by the video, with many upset by the sight of the shark.

"Soooooooo WRONG," one person wrote.

"Feeling sad for that shark," another said.

Another added: "Why?? What about enjoy the catch, and then release."

But there were others that praised the fishermen, pointing out that it was legal to catch and eat.