DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV is reporting that an explosion has occurred at an intersection in the coastal city of Latakia inflicting casualties.

The TV station said Tuesday's blast was a car bomb that went off in Al-Hammam Square in Latakia that has been a government stronghold since the conflict began in March 2011.

The station did not give a breakdown for the casualties in the area, which his usually crowded with people.

The blast came two days after an explosion struck the capital Damascus in which state media said there were no casualties.

Advertisement

The rare explosions come at a time when government forces have been scoring victories against insurgents in different parts of the country.