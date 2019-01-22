TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Stefanos Tsitsipas followed up his stunning victory over Roger Federer at the Australian Open by beating No. 22-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to become the first player from Greece to reach the final four at a major tournament. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 910 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

Advertisement

SOC--RONALDO-TAXES

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo smiled broadly after leaving court Tuesday despite the unwanted trip back to Madrid to plead guilty to tax fraud. The Juventus forward, who was facing charges stemming from his days at Real Madrid, spent about 45 minutes in court to sign an agreement which cost him nearly 19 million euros ($21.6 million) in fines. He was also given a two-year suspended sentence. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Russia is "optimistic" ahead of a World Anti-Doping Agency ruling on whether the country's authorities met demands to turn over lab data, Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Tuesday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 240 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--MISSING PLANE-SALA

PARIS — Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that disappeared off the coast of Guernsey as he was flying to Wales to join Premier League club Cardiff, authorities said Tuesday. By Angela Charlton and Rob Harris. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar plays Iraq for a place in the Asian Cup quarterfinals. Earlier, South Korea plays Bahrain. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--ICC AWARDS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — India captain Virat Kohli became first player in history to win three major ICC awards and was also named skipper of both ICC test and ODI teams of the year on Tuesday. Kohli was named cricketer of the year and won the Sir Garfield trophy, was named best test player of the year and also ODI player of the year after his extraordinary batting form in 2018. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

DURBAN, South Africa — South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the second one-day international against Pakistan on Tuesday. Pakistan leads the five-match series 1-0 after a five-wicket win in Port Elizabeth. SENT: 150 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Thompson hits first 10 from 3 as Warriors rout Lakers. SENT: 1,235 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Coyle scores, Wild beat Golden Knights 4-2. SENT: 460 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.