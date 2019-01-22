ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man was critically wounded in a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, and the suspect remains at large.

Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy tells WBBM-AM the 19-year-old man was shot in the center of Orland Square Mall and ran away before collapsing outside a clothing store Monday evening.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell said at a brief news conference that the shooter remains at large and was believed to have fled from the mall area. Mitchell says investigators don't know a motive for the shooting but called it an "isolated incident."

Police departments from several neighboring towns responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Additional information was not immediately available.