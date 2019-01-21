More videos have emerged of an encounter between high school students, Native American marchers and militant black protesters last week in Washington.

The three groups met for just a few minutes Friday at the base of the Lincoln Memorial, an encounter captured in videos that went viral over the weekend — and again cast a spotlight on a nation that doesn't appear to agree on anything.

At first the focus was on a short video showing high school student Nick Sandmann, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and appearing to smirk as a crowd of other teens laughed derisively behind him while a 64-year-old Native American, Nathan Phillips, played a traditional chant on a drum.

Pull back further, and a different view emerges of members of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement taunting everyone, calling Native Americans there for the Indigenous Peoples March "Uncle Tomahawks" and "$5 Indians" and the high school students "crackers," and worse.