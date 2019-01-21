CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say the director of a community radio station has been killed and dumped along a roadside.

The Baja California Sur state prosecutor's office says that the body of 34-year-old Jose Rafael Murua Manriquez was found Sunday among vegetation in the municipality of Mulege.

The office said Monday that an autopsy has been scheduled, but that he appears to have been stabbed to death.

Murua led Radio Kashana in Santa Rosalia.

His family had reported him missing Sunday afternoon after he went for a walk Saturday night and never returned.

Jan-Albert Hootsen is, Mexico representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists. He said Monday via Twitter that Murua was part of Mexico's journalist protection program and had received threats as recently as November.