Donald Trump's campaign team is facing a backlash after launching a fundraising drive to send "bricks" to the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The campaign encourages people to "send a brick to Chuck and Nancy" to remind them of the importance of building the President's proposed wall on the US-Mexico border.

Its home page offers people to either "send Nancy a brick" or "send Chuck a brick", with a photograph of a red brick with an SMS number to which people can donate to the cause.

Text on the brick also states: "2018: Fentanyl at the border … enough entered US to kill every American."

"Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, why don't we send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border!" tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

Send A Brick To Congress | Donald J. Trump https://t.co/hfx2sp7JNH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 18, 2019

"President Trump came up with a brilliant idea to make sure Chuck and Nancy have no choice but to listen to the American people," reads the text on the home page.

"We have set a goal to send 100,000 BRICKS to their offices to prove that WALLS WORK!" it adds. It allows people to "send" one brick for $20.20. Subsequent bricks work out at $20 each.

But social media users were quick to spot that the money will actually go to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee ― "a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee".

The @GOP is tweeting some half baked fundraiser they say for 20 bucks a pop you can send Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer an actual brick. Bricks cost about .50 cents. Why don't they just build their own wall? https://t.co/oXPvkpekod — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 18, 2019

You are charging people $20.20 to send Shucker and Pelosi fake bricks? As the fine print says "Faux bricks will be sent to the offices of Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi." Then your Dad is getting 75 percent of the money and the GOP 25 ..Interesting. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 18, 2019

The campaign also sparked concerns the campaign will end with acts of violence.

Hello @Twitter?



I'm reporting this tweet posted by the son of Donald J. trump, inviting people to "send a brick" to Nancy Pelosi.



His supporters DON'T know the difference between figurative and literal.

It is a clear-cut incitement to VIOLENCE.



The user should be suspended. https://t.co/ueOVctMUU0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 18, 2019

Months after a deranged Trump supporter sent the president's opponents package bombs, Trump's 2020 campaign manager urges Trump supporters to mail bricks to Trump's opponents.



What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/LUK4VVDOUy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2019

This seems like a bad idea, no? Inviting people to send a brick to Chuck and Nancy’s offices is likely to end with some nut hurling it through a window https://t.co/5494rGgmKL — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) January 18, 2019

@realDonaldTrump is sending emails telling supporters to send a brick to Chuck and Nancy.



There's no way anyone can misinterpret that message. 😬 — Vote Commey (@VoteCommey) January 18, 2019

An analysis in The Washington Post of the cost of Trump's wall — using his $US20.20 gimmick bricks — would cost a total of $US58 billion, almost 12 times more than the President is currently requesting from the Democrats.

And given they're still refusing to budge on the requested $US5 billion, it's safe to assume this campaign won't be all that effective.