LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Northern Ireland have carried out a controlled explosion on a hijacked vehicle, two days after another vehicle exploded outside a courthouse.

Police suspect Irish Republican dissidents were behind the explosion Saturday in the city of Londonderry that took place after attackers hijacked a pizza delivery vehicle. Five men have been arrested.

Tensions were heightened Monday when two more vans were reportedly hijacked. The new incidents prompted security alerts, with nearby residents evacuated and Army bomb disposal experts deployed.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Superintendent Gordon McCalmont warned of widespread disruption.

Northern Ireland's power-sharing government has been suspended for two years because of a dispute between the main Protestant and Catholic political parties. Uncertainty about the future of the Irish border after Brexit is adding to tensions