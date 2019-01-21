BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's justice minister says he's prepared an emergency decree that could quash hundreds of corruption cases involving the country's most senior officials.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader is to meet Monday with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to discuss the ordinance. It could lead to trials and verdicts being suspended and retrials, including in the case of Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the ruling Social Democrats, who's twice been convicted.

Anti-corruption groups say they'll protest if the ordinance is passed.

The development follows the Constitutional Court ruling in November that one of five judges on the High Court for Cassation, the nation's highest court, wasn't appointed properly in 2014, opening the way for it to review verdicts issued since 2014.

Some 20 former ministers and lawmakers now are trying to get convictions overturned.