WASHINGTON (AP) — A weekend offer that President Donald Trump says is a compromise with Democrats doesn't appear to be on track to ending the partial government shutdown, now in Day 31.

Democrats haven't changed their initial reaction to the offer, which was an outright rejection. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner says negotiations should start with reopening the government.

Trump offered on Saturday to temporarily extend protections for young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for $5.7 billion for his border wall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer. In response, Trump tweeted Sunday that Pelosi is a "radical" and acting "irrationally."

Some conservatives aren't happy with Trump's proposal either, likening it to "amnesty." Trump denies that's the case, noting the protections are temporary.