SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean officials say a magnitude-6.7 earthquake has killed at least two people and left thousands without electricity in the country's north.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Saturday night quake was centered 15.6 kilometers (9.7 miles) south-southwest of the city of Coquimbo, and it had a depth of 53 kilometers (33 miles).

The national emergency service says two people suffered heart attacks due to the quake, which was also felt far to the south in Santiago, the capital.

Officials said about 20,000 people remained without power Sunday in northern Chile.

A magnitude-8.3 quake hit the same region in 2015, killing more than a dozen people.