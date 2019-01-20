WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's conservative Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on politicians and public figures to make the public debate more respectful after the slaying of Gdansk city mayor which raised calls for national reconciliation.

Morawiecki said Sunday that the death of Pawel Adamowicz was a "great evil" that should be turned into something positive.

Adamowicz died Jan. 14 after being stabbed the night before at a charity event in the northern Polish city. The arrested suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

Morawiecki said the death should become a turning point and appealed to politicians and public figures to make the public debate calmer and respectful.

Poland is holding local and European elections this year.