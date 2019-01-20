President Donald Trump is warning Americans affected by the winter storm to "be careful."

The storm is bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season as it tracked east Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The Weather Channel reports parts of upstate New York got up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow overnight.

Many major cities like New York City and Boston were spared major snowfall. But a mix of rain and dropping temperatures wreaked havoc on air travel with nearly 5,000 flights canceled around the country Sunday.

Trump claims it "wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now" in a tweet . He has conflated short-term weather patterns with longer-term climate change before, even though it's at odds with the White House's own National Climate Assessment .