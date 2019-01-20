A "privileged and arrogant" student has been jailed for carrying out a "callous" sexual assault on a teenager. Felix Beck, 22, an undergraduate at Edinburgh University, was pictured on one student website drinking champagne in posts that praised his sexual prowess.

It branded him the "maddest fresher" and said he would always be found "with a bottle of Moet in each hand".

A court heard that he choked his 18-year-old victim and left her bruised and bleeding after she invited him to her room and asked him to "take charge" during a sexual encounter, reports Daily Telegraph.

He sent her a series of offensive texts following the assault in 2016, saying he was aggressive because of her "s**t" sexual performance.

Beck collapsed in tears in the dock as he was jailed for three years at the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday.

The judge Lord Uist told him: "The way you treated your victim both during and after your violent attack was callous and disgraceful. You come from a comfortable, indeed privileged, background and are in the fourth year of your studies.

Party-loving Beck was described as the university's 'maddest fresher'. There is no suggestion the woman he is pictured with is linked to the case. Photo / Supplied

"You have only yourself to blame for the situation in which you now find yourself, which arises out of the lifestyle you were leading and your sense of sexual entitlement and arrogance."

The teenage virgin, a first-year student at the time, switched universities after suffering from PTSD.

The attack happened only weeks after Beck was questioned about a rape allegation made by another woman

The court was told that his victim swapped messages of a sexual nature with him on Tinder before agreeing to meet.

She told police that they went to her room and were kissing when she told him "to take control" as she did not want to feel awkward.

She said the sexual contact became non-consensual when he started choking her, grabbed her around the neck and started digging his fingers in. She said she did not ask him to bite her on the thighs or on her private parts.

Felix Beck has been jailed for a sex attack on a younger student at Edinburgh University. Photo / Supplied

The teenager later told a university lecturer that her attacker had tried to strangle her and forced her into a sex act.

Beck, whose family is from London, claimed that she wanted to be spanked and asked if he would like to choke her.

He was sentenced after a jury found him guilty last month of the sexual assault in October 2016 in Edinburgh. The jury deleted an allegation of oral rape and cleared him of raping another woman.

John Scott QC, defending, urged the court to impose a community payback sentence and said there was treatment available for Beck for sex addiction if he was released. He claimed he had "grown up and matured in the last two years".

But Lord Uist said the crime necessitated a prison sentence.

This story was originally from The Daily Telegraph and republished here with permission