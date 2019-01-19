CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teenager hoping to become a book editor someday has earned perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT college entrance exams.



The Canton Repository reports 18-year-old Dinah Ward, a student at Canton South High School in northeast Ohio, took the exams previously and worked with a tutor work to achieve perfection.

Only 0.2 percent of the 1.9 million people who took the ACT last year earned a perfect score of 36. The newspaper reports there weren't any data available to show how many SAT test takers managed a perfect score of 1,600 in 2018.

Canton South Principal Jeff Moore says Ward is "one of the nicest down-to-earth students" he's ever met.

Ward wants to study English at Columbia University, an Ivy League school in New York City.