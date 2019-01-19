BuzzFeed says it stands by its reporting after the Special Counsel's Office issued a rare public statement disputing the accuracy of a news report saying President Donald Trump told his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

The news outlet says it is "working to determine what exactly" special counsel Robert Mueller's office is disputing about its story on Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr issued an unprecedented statement yesterday characterising as "not accurate" a BuzzFeed News story that said Trump had directed Cohen to lie to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Moscow. The story was attributed to two unidentified law enforcement officials.

In a statement yesterday, BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal said the news organisation is trying to figure out what Mueller's team is taking issue with.

The statement by Mueller's office yesterday doesn't cite any specific errors.



Carr said, "BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterisation of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen's Congressional testimony are not accurate."

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said, "Any suggestion — from any source — that the president counselled Michael Cohen to lie is categorically false."