TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams has dropped a total of nine games through three matches at the Australian Open so far and now will take on No. 1 Simona Halep in the fourth round. On Saturday, Williams beat — and consoled — 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-ROGER WHO? — Roger Who? Federer can't get past Australian Open security. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-OLD AGAINST NEW — 'Old guys' vs youngsters 3 days in a row at Australian Open. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-OSAKA IS OK — Racket-smashing, tumbling Osaka advances at Australian Open. By John Pye. SENT: 710 words, photos.

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN GLANCE — Australian Open Glance: Federer takes on new star Tsitsipas. SENT: 510 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Premier League leader Liverpool can go seven points in front with a victory over Crystal Palace, Chelsea takes on Arsenal in a meeting of fourth and fifth, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is chasing a Manchester United-record sixth successive league win when it hosts Brighton. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's 8 EPL games.

GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Shane Lowry won the Abu Dhabi Championship after being taken to the final hole on Saturday. Lowry claimed his fourth European Tour title with a one-shot victory over South African Richard Sterne. SENT: 170 words, photos. Will be updated.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer made it back-to-back World Cup downhill victories with another win Saturday, while Lindsey Vonn finished tied for ninth in the second race of her return from injury. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN?S DOWNHILL

WENGEN, Switzerland — Vincent Kriechmayr found the special run it takes to beat Beat Feuz in Switzerland and won a World Cup downhill on Saturday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 140 words, photos. Will be updated.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The Russian anti-doping agency claimed Saturday that reforms in Russian sport are at risk if it is suspended again by the World Anti-Doping Agency. SENT: 270 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Fourth-placed Real Madrid hosts third-placed Sevilla to try to move closer to leader Barcelona in the Spanish league. Atletico Madrid, in second spot, visits last-placed Huesca. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — More than 10,000 children will be at San Siro to see Inter Milan take on Sassuolo. Inter has been forced to play the match behind closed doors as part of its punishment for racist chanting but has been allowed to let in children as part of its initiative against discrimination. Earlier, Roma hosts Torino and Udinese takes on Parma. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain faces last-placed Guingamp, while Cesc Fabregas is set for his home debut as struggling Monaco faces seventh-placed Strasbourg. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — German leader Borussia Dortmund faces a tough opening to the second half of the season in Leipzig, where the visitors hope to restore their six-point lead over Bayern Munich. Former Dortmund coach Peter Bosz makes his debut in charge of Bayer Leverkusen in a Rhine derby against visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIA-STAJCIC FIRED

SYDNEY — Alen Stajcic has been fired as Australia's head coach just five months out from the Women's World Cup, where the Matildas will start as one of the six seeded teams. SENT: 530 words.

US--FOOTBALL PLAYER SEXUAL ASSAULT

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A jury Friday found a former Utah State University football player guilty of sexually assaulting six women while he was in college. SENT: 230 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — South Africa's returning captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat Saturday in the first of five one-day internationals against Pakistan. SENT: 180 words. Will be updated.

GLF--DESERT CLASSIC

LA QUINTA, California — Phil Mickelson birdied four of his last five holes Friday in the Desert Classic to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend in his first event of the year. SENT: 670 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — David Toms shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. SENT: 250 words.

FBN--UNDERDOG PATRIOTS

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Tom Brady is playing up the underdog role this week as the New England Patriots prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DOWN UNDER

ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia's Caleb Ewan was disqualified after winning the dramatic fifth stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race Saturday as overall leader Patrick Bevin staggered to the finish bloodied and bruised to retain his overall tour lead. SENT: 640 words.

HKN--CONCUSSION LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

The deadline for retired players to opt in to the $18.9 million settlement of the concussion lawsuit against the NHL has been extended. Players' attorneys confirmed the extension to The Associated Press on Friday night. It was not immediately clear what the new deadline was. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 520 words, photo.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck scored third-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 19 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Capitals 2-0 on Friday night in Barry Trotz's return to Washington to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division. SENT: 640 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry scored 28 points, DeMarcus Cousins added 14 before fouling out of his Warriors debut after being sidelined for nearly a year, and Golden State pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-94 on Friday night for its seventh straight victory and sixth in a row on the road. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BOX--ANDRADE-AKAVOV

NEW YORK — Demetrius Andrade had such an easy time in the first defense of his WBO middleweight title that his opponent might have done his best fighting while shoving away the referee who had finally put a stop to it. Andrade sounds ready for something tougher. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 740 words.

— BKN--BOOGIE'S BACK — Boogie Cousins overcomes nerves in 1st game with Warriors. By Beth Harris. SENT: 670 words, photos.

