BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya's Health Ministry says fighting in the capital Tripoli between rival militias has left 13 people dead.

The ministry said late Friday that 52 people were injured in the fighting which flared up Wednesday, shattering a U.N.-brokered cease-fire reached in September that ended hostilities in the city.

The earlier bout of violence killed nearly 100 people.

In a statement, the ministry appealed to rival militiamen not to target ambulances and medics.

The fighting between militias allied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli and an armed group from a nearby town underscores Libya's lingering lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi.

The energy-rich North African nation is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country's east, each of which is backed by an array of militias.