BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia called on Cuba to arrest 10 National Liberation Army commanders currently in Havana for stalled peace talks after a car bombing blamed on the leftist rebels killed 21 people and injured dozens at a police academy in Bogota.

President Ivan Duque said late Friday that he had revoked a decree suspending arrest orders against leaders of Colombia's last remaining rebel group who have been living in Cuba.

Citing a list of 400 terrorist attacks attributed to the guerrillas since peace talks began in 2017, he said "it's clear to all of Colombia that the ELN has no true desire for peace."

"We ask that (Cuba) capture the terrorists who are inside its territory and hand them over to Colombian police," he said.