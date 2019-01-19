MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on a pipeline fire in Mexico (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

An official says that 20 people have been killed and 54 others badly burned in a huge fire that broke out at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico.

Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad told the Milenio television network that the figures were based on initial reports.

Advertisement

The pipeline apparently exploded hours after thieves drilled an illegal tap and locals approached to try to gather spilled fuel in buckets.

The massive fire occurred in a small town in the state of Hidalgo about 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City.

Video from the scene earlier in the day showed what appeared to be gasoline spouting dozens of feet into the air.

___

A huge fire broke out at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico after thieves drilled an illegal tap and locals approached to try to gather spilled fuel in buckets.

The fire broke out in a small town in the state of Hidalgo about 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of Mexico City.

Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad said there were "many people" burned. Fayad told the Milenio television network he did not have a firm estimate of the number of victims.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declared an offensive against fuel theft, and on Friday he called on all branches of government to lend assistance to the victims.

Video from the scene earlier in the day showed what appeared to be gasoline spouting dozens of feet into the air.