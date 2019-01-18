SAO PAULO (AP) — The U.N. culture and education agency has recognized Rio de Janeiro as the "World Capital of Architecture" for 2020.

UNESCO's office in Brazil said the announcement was made Friday at its headquarters in Paris by its Assistant Director-General of Culture, Ernesto Renato Ottone Ramirez.

The agency said that the city was bestowed the honor after being selected to host the upcoming World Congress of the International Union of Architects.

Rio was in competition in 2014 with Paris and Melbourne to host the gathering.