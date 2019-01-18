UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Libya says the United Nations is seeking to bring Libyans together in the coming weeks to agree on a national agenda to rebuild the fractured north African nation and spell out the path to elections.

Ghassan Salame told to the Security Council on Friday that the U.N. will announce the date and place of the National Conference once Libyan representatives agree on "the essential ingredients for a new consensus on a national agenda."

He said only Libyans can plot a way out of the political deadlock in the country which "has been underpinned by a complex web of narrow interests, a broken legal framework, and the pillaging of Libya's great wealth."

Libya plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi.