RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Senator-elect Flavio Bolsonaro are coming under increasing fire over suspicious payments made to Flavio Bolsonaro's former driver.

The Bolsonaros and the driver deny any wrongdoing over $320,000 that changed hands from 2016-2017 and came to light late last year.

But as of Friday they had yet to explain the payments, which were flagged by the nation's financial regulator.

A day prior, the Supreme Court ordered a Rio de Janeiro state court to temporarily suspend a probe.

Flavio Bolsonaro's lawyers argue that being a senator-elect means the case must be decided by the Supreme Court, a privilege enjoyed by politicians in Brazil.

As candidates, Bolsonaro and his son ran on anti-corruption platforms and criticized such protections.

Senators will be sworn in Feb. 1.