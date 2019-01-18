BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's military has held its annual Armed Forces Day parade as the country prepares for expected elections more than four years after soldiers overthrew an elected government.

Army Commander in Chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong, who presided over Friday's ceremony, declined last October to rule out future army interventions in Thai political life, raising a storm of controversy.

But his speech to soldiers on Friday steered clear of politics, making instead routine exhortations of loyalty to the king and the country.

With elections expected shortly, political temperatures are rising, and pro-democracy activists have been demonstrating to pressure the government not to backslide on its promise to hold polls.

Advertisement

Apirat earlier this week warned them not to step over the line of acceptable dissent.