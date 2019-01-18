COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A senior North Korean diplomat has arrived in Sweden to take part an unannounced high-level meeting in Stockholm, officials said Friday.

Swedish Foreign Ministry spokesman Vilhelm Rundquist said Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has landed in Sweden "to take part in talks in a minor format where international experts take part."

He declined to give further details. Sweden's TT news agency said Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom also attended the event.

It is possible that U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun will join the meeting later.

Advertisement

"I have nothing to say presently. It's up to the parties and the countries whether there will be a result," Wallstrom told the TT news agency. "We are proud if we can contribute. If they want us to contribute, we do it."

The location for the talks was not disclosed.

Sweden has had diplomatic relations with Pyongyang since 1973 and is one of only a few Western countries with an embassy there. It provides consular services for the United States.

In March, Wallstrom held talks with her North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, in Stockholm, leading to the first-ever meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in June in Singapore.