WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will host his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo at the end of this month to work on development projects in Central America and southern Mexico.

Mexico's ambassador to the U.S. Martha Barcena said Thursday that the goal of the meeting will be to identify infrastructure and energy projects that are viable in southern Mexico and could be financed by the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

The ministerial meeting will be the first since the United States pledged $5.8 billion in aid and investment last month for strengthening government and economic development in Central America, and another $4.8 billion in aid for southern Mexico.

Barcena did not provide a date for the meeting.