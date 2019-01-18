UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against Yemen are recommending that the Security Council remind the government that corruption threatens peace and urge rival Shiite rebels to respect the neutrality and independence of humanitarian workers.

The experts also recommended that the council remind Yemen's government of its obligations under international law to provide adequate standards of living for its citizens, including ensuring entry of goods into the country, especially desperately needed food.

The recommendations came as U.N. monitors try to strengthen a cease-fire in the port of Hodeida, key to the delivery of 70 percent of Yemen's imports and humanitarian aid, and arrange a withdrawal of rival forces from the area.

The Associated Press on Thursday obtained the nine recommendations the panel of experts made in their latest report to the council.