NEW YORK (AP) — The venerable Jewish-American publication the Forward has announced that it is ceasing its print editions.

Publisher Rachel Fishman Feddersen said Thursday that the Forward will publish its last print issues in English and Yiddish this spring.

Feddersen says the print editions are "no longer financially sustainable." She says the move will allow the Forward to refine its focus and readership.

The Forward was founded in 1897 as a Yiddish-language daily newspaper serving the American Jewish community.

Advertisement

It started publishing an English-language weekly edition in 1990. Both the English and Yiddish editions have been published monthly since 2017.

Feddersen said the Forward has more than 2 million online readers a month.

She said 10 staff members will be laid off with the elimination of the print editions.