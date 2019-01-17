TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb say a burglary suspect shot to death by an officer who believed he was armed was a 14-year-old boy not carrying a real gun.

Authorities say officers in the city of Tempe reported a suspect burglarizing a car Tuesday and that he ran away holding what appeared to be a handgun.

During the chase, police say he turned toward the officers. One officer perceived that as a threat and shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.

Police said Wednesday that the teen had an airsoft gun in his possession as well as some items taken from the vehicle.

They say the shooting was captured on the officer's body camera.

The name of the teen and the officer who opened fire haven't been released.