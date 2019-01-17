RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch is criticizing new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over his proposals on prisons and security.

Brazil's prison population is estimated at 841,000 — double its listed capacity. Bolsonaro has proposed "piling on" yet more prisoners as a solution to budget constraints in the penitentiary system.

The right's group's annual report released Thursday also expresses concern over Bolsonaro's proposals to encourage shoot-to-kill policing tactics. It notes that Rio de Janeiro experienced a record-high 1,444 police killings last year.

The group also criticized Bolsonaro's proposal to arm women to protect themselves from would-be abusers. It said the idea was "not a serious response" to violence against women.

Latin America's largest nation leads the world each year in total homicides.