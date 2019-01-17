NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. investigator says a dramatic raid in 2014 resulted in the capture of the notorious Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.

DEA agent Victor Vazquez testified Thursday at the New York trial of Joaquin Guzman (wah-KEEN' gooz-MAHN') about leading Mexican marines on a manhunt in the state of Sinaloa. He said Guzman at first evaded a door-to-door search through a network of secret tunnels.

Vazquez said the team later got information that Guzman was hiding in a hotel in resort town of Mazatlán. He said when the kingpin was found there, the astounded marines asked if it was really him.

In 2016, Guzman ended up escaping from a Mexican prison. He was recaptured and sent to the U.S. in 2017 to conspiracy charges he says are fabricated.