JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo accused his election rival of allowing corrupt candidates on his legislative ticket and failing to include women in senior positions.

Widodo and former General Prabowo Subianto, along with their running mates, faced off Thursday in the first of five debates before the April 17 election. The debate focused on terrorism, human rights, corruption, and law and order.

Opinion polls show Widodo currently commanding 52-54 percent popular support and Subianto 30-35 percent. About 10 percent of voters are undecided and another 15 percent are considered swing voters, meaning the race has the potential to tighten.

Subianto, making his second bid for president after being narrowly defeated by Widodo in 2014, waffled when asked why his party has the highest number of candidates with corruption records.

Questioning Subianto's opening statement of a commitment to empowering women, Widodo said he has a number of women in important Cabinet positions but there are few women in the leadership of Subianto's Gerindra party.

Subianto said his party has many female candidates but also criticized the quality of decision making by Widodo's women ministers.

Widodo, the first Indonesian president from outside the country's Jakarta elite, has made upgrading Indonesia's creaking infrastructure the signature policy of his five year-term.