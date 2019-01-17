Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MAY BATTLES TO KEEP BREXIT ON TRACK

European Union countries are also debating how to move forward now that the U.K. Parliament rejected the prime minister's deal with the bloc and with the March 29 deadline looming.

2. WHO BLINKS FIRST MATTERS IN WALL FIGHT

Border wall aside, the shutdown dispute over whether to negotiate before or after the government reopens is also about leverage now and later.

3. SPACE WARS CLOSER TO REALITY

The Trump administration will roll out a new strategy for a more aggressive space-based missile defense system to protect against existing threats and advanced weapons being developed by Russia and China.

4. 'SHE'S DONE NOTHING BUT JOURNALISM'

Iran keeps up its criticism of the FBI's apparent arrest of an American anchorwoman from Iran's state-run English-language TV channel.

5. WHERE REBELLION IS ON THE RISE

Another Saudi woman turns to social media for protection from her father just days after Canada granted refuge to a teenager who fled the kingdom to escape her family.

6. WHAT 2020 DEMOCRATS FACE

Democrats weighing presidential runs will have to decide how — and whether — to respond to Trump's pugnacious and insensitive attacks on his political opponents.

7. TALKS RESUME IN LA TEACHERS' STRIKE

Educators and officials in the nation's second-largest school district return to the bargaining table, hoping to end a dispute that has been costly and divisive.

8. SHAH LEFT MIXED LEGACY

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi modernized Iran with oil money, but seized all power; his "Hamlet" indecision in crisis proved to be his downfall.

9. LIFE IN LIMBO

Tens of thousands of embryos left over from pregnancy attempts are stuck in limbo in fertility clinics across the United States.

10. NBC SPORTS ICON DEPARTS

Bob Costas, who stepped down as prime-time Olympics host two years ago, leaves the network's sports division altogether.