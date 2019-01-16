NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on the death of an off-duty New York City police officer in a head-on crash with a city-owned garbage truck (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The New York Police Department has identified an officer killed in an off-duty crash as Brian Kessler.

Police say the 28-year-old died Wednesday morning after his car collided head-on with a city-owned garbage truck in the Bronx.

NYPD Assistant Chief Larry Nikunen said the department extends its "heartfelt condolences to the Kessler family and the extended NYPD family for their loss."

A police union said it is deeply saddened by Kessler's death and is praying for his family, fiancé and NYPD colleagues.

Pictures show a damaged green city parks department garbage truck resting against the passenger side of Kessler's sedan on the side of a two-lane road in Pelham.

The sedan had significant front-end damage.

Two parks department employees in the garbage truck were treated for minor injuries.

11:45 a.m.

An off-duty New York City police officer has been killed in a head-on crash with a city-owned garbage truck in the Bronx.

The New York Police Department says officers responding to a 911 call found the 28-year-old officer unconscious and unresponsive around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other driver had minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The crash happened on Shore Road in the borough's Pelham section, adjacent to a pair of public golf courses and a city park.

It's about 1½ miles from the NYPD's Rodman's Neck firing range.