WELLINGTON, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a speeding tractor-trailer has crashed into a restaurant in a small Utah city, flattening the establishment and injuring 3 people.

The Utah Highway Patrol says in a statement that the truck was traveling too fast for conditions in Wellington when it left a highway Wednesday morning and struck the Los Jilbertos restaurant, which was open.

Authorities did not immediately disclose details about the conditions of the injured.

The Highway Patrol says an owner of the restaurant was standing outside when troopers arrived and that troopers helped rescue his wife, who was trapped in in the wreckage.

The Highway Patrol also says the crash knocked out electrical and gas service to part of Wellington, which is about two hours southeast of Salt Lake City.