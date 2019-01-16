SAO PAULO (AP) — The conservative leaders of Argentina and Brazil are throwing more support to opponents of Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri on Wednesday became the first head of state to visit Brasilia since the Jan. 1 inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro and the crisis in Venezuela was on their minds.

Macri said that Maduro is a "dictator trying to perpetuate himself in power through fictitious elections." And he said the two leaders agree that the opposition-controlled congress is the "only democratically elected entity in Venezuela."

Bolsonaro said the two countries "will continue advancing toward democracy and freedom" in Venezuela.

Advertisement

Maduro began a second term last week after a May election many nations consider illegitimate. Venezuela's economic crisis has flooded nearby nations with millions of economic refugees.