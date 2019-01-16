LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Los Angeles teachers strike (all times local):

8:01 a.m.

The Los Angeles teachers strike has entered a third day.

Teachers are on the picket lines Wednesday and rallying under rainy skies outside a high school.

United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl told the crowd there will be information later in the day about when the union will return to the bargaining table.

He offered no additional details on the resumption of talks, which broke down last week.

Teachers are pressing for higher pay, smaller class sizes and more support staff that school officials say could lead to bankruptcy.

Schools remain open, staffed by substitutes, and the district says attendance is at about one-quarter the usual numbers.

10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles school administrators are urging the union to resume bargaining as tens of thousands of teachers plan to walk picket lines for a third day.

Striking teachers vow to take to the streets again Wednesday despite a forecast for heavy rain across the city.

There have been no plans for the two sides to re-start negotiations after talks broke down last week. Teachers are pressing for higher pay, smaller class sizes and more support staff that school officials say could lead to bankruptcy.

Schools remain open, staffed by substitutes, and the district says attendance is at about one-quarter the usual numbers.