NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by big gains in several banks after they reported solid earnings.

Bank of America jumped 5 percent in early trading Wednesday after the bank reported a 39 percent surge in earnings. Goldman Sachs climbed 3.7 percent after reporting strong results of its own.

United Continental soared 7.3 percent after its latest quarterly results beat analysts' estimates.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,618.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 105 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,169. The Nasdaq rose 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,051.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74 percent.