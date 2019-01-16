TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Down a set and 3-0 in the second, 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe came back to stun two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round 0f the Australian Open. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SKI--WCUP-VONN-CORTINA FAREWELL

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — It was the site of her first World Cup podium result in 2004, where she broke the all-time women's wins record in 2015 — with a surprise visit from then-boyfriend Tiger Woods. Now, as she winds down her career, Vonn will race in Cortina d'Ampezzo for the final time this weekend by kicking off her injury-delayed season. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words developing from 1630 GMT news conference, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Four Russian bobsledders were banned Wednesday until December 2020 for their part in organized doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The four include Alexander Zubkov, who carried Russia's flag at the opening ceremony for the Sochi Games and won two gold medals which have already been stripped for doping. SENT: 275 words, photos.

AS--MALAYSIA-ISRAEL

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Malaysia's foreign minister said Wednesday that the government will not budge over a ban on Israeli athletes in a para swimming competition and has decided that the country will not host any events in the future involving Israel. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--GERMANY-BUNDESLIGA RESUMES

BERLIN — Six points behind midway through the season, Bayern Munich's bid to catch Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund begins Friday at Hoffenheim. The six-time defending champions find themselves in the unusual position of challengers after a difficult opening half to the season. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Son Heung-min could play his first game at the Asian Cup when South Korea faces China in Group C. Later, Iran plays Iraq. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid visits Leganes to defend a 3-0 lead from the first leg in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, while Atletico Madrid hosts Girona following a 1-1 draw in the first match. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Southampton plays second-tier club Derby in a third-round replay in the FA Cup. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — They lived next to each other in London, they won many trophies together for Arsenal and France. Now, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry are coaching on opposite sides as Monaco and Nice face each other in the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Warriors rout Nuggets after NBA-record 51 in first quarter. SENT: 815 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Filppula's OT goal lifts surging Islanders past Blues 2-1. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

