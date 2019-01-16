TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The shah of Iran's last refuge before fleeing his country in 1979 was a palatial estate nestled against the Alborz Mountains — a place no Iranian ever dreamed of visiting.

Today, it costs them around $1.

The Niavaran Palace, a complex of mansions on a 27-acre (11-hectare) plot, now welcomes the public to marvel at the luxuries the shah enjoyed as Iran's monarch for nearly four decades.

On Jan. 16, 1979, he left the palace for the last time by helicopter, looking out over a Tehran he and his family would never see again.

As Iran reflects on Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's departure from the country 40 years ago on Wednesday, the palace has taken on even more meaning for those visiting and working there.