Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn listens to the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Britan's Prime Minister, Theresa May's Brexit deal.
An anti-Brexit demonstrator cries as he gathers in Parliament square in London.
British MPs in the House of Commons have rejected the European Union withdrawal deal.

It was the worst British parliamentary defeat since 1924, gowing down by 432 votes to 202.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in the government. It will be debated tomorrow NZT.

Here are the latest news and what pundits are saying about the developments.

