UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has taken over as head of the key group of developing countries at the United Nations, promising to confront "assaults" on multilateralism and pledging a peaceful two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas took over the chairmanship of the Group of 77, a bloc of 134 mainly developing nations and China. Palestine is a non-member observer state of the United Nations.

He accepted the gavel Tuesday from Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the outgoing chairman, with a handshake and kisses on both cheeks.

Before the ceremony, Abbas reiterated to reporters in Arabic that he will seek full U.N. membership for Palestine, but gave no timetable.

In his acceptance speech, Abbas said Palestinians are suffering "under the yoke" of Israel's occupation.