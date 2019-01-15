WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, William Barr (all times local):

10 a.m.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says attorney general nominee William Barr's unsolicited memo criticizing the Russia investigation showed a "determined effort to undermine Bob Mueller."

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (FYN'-styn) said Tuesday she's also troubled by Barr's expansive view of presidential powers since he will be overseeing the special counsel's investigation into whether President Donald Trump or his associates coordinated with Russian election interference.

Advertisement

Feinstein made the comments during the opening of Barr's confirmation hearing.

Barr has defended the memo. He says it was narrowly focused on a single theory of obstruction and didn't touch the broader questions surrounding Russian election interference.

Barr revealed Monday that he had sent the memo to White House lawyers and lawyers for Trump.

___

12:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee will have to navigate his confirmation hearing skillfully.

William Barr will need to emphasize on Tuesday that he supports Trump's policies while assuring Democrats he will act independently and won't interfere with the special counsel's Russia investigation.

The 68-year-old will face questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about his relationship with Trump and his views on executive power.

According to prepared remarks already released, Barr plans to tell senators that "it is vitally important" for Mueller to complete the investigation. Democrats have raised concerns about comments Barr has made about Mueller's probe.

Last year, Barr sent an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department criticizing Mueller's inquiry into whether Trump sought to obstruct justice.