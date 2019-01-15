BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — French carmaker Renault said Tuesday it was recalling some 13,300 Dacia automobiles in Romania over safety issues with the driver's air bag inflator.

The company said it was recalling the Dacia Logan, Lodgy and Dokker, all manufactured in Romania, citing possible defects in the case of a collision. It said motorists could get the inflators replaced free of charge at Dacia dealers.

The announcement was published Tuesday by the National Consumer Protection Authority.

A company spokesman told The Associated Press the problem stemmed from the air bag supplier and there was no risk of them inflating while driving in normal conditions. He said there was a possible risk of it inflating at temperatures of over 60 Celsius (140 Fahrenheit). The person spoke only on condition of anonymity in line with company policy.

Renault sold about 655,000 Dacia vehicles in 2017, most of them outside Romania. Logan is the best-selling model in Romania.