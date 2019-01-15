MADRID (AP) — Thousands are protesting what they perceive as a threat to women's equality and protection from a deal to bring a right-wing coalition to power in Spain's populous Andalusia region that relies on support from an anti-feminist far-right party.

Protesters have surrounded the parliament in Seville, the regional capital, where the conservative candidate to head the Andalusia government, the Popular Party's Juan Manuel Moreno, is delivering his investiture speech.

Moreno is posed to be sworn in on Wednesday with the support of the center-right Citizens party, which is taking key cabinet positions, and Vox, the far-right party that wants to scrap domestic abuse laws as well as cracking down on illegal migration and weakening the European Union.

The new cabinet ends 36 years of Socialist rule in the region.