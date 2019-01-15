DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gabon's economy minister says President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been out of the country for health reasons since October, has returned for the swearing-in of his new government.

Bongo's return comes a week after an attempted coup by officers with the Republican Guard. Authorities have said two of the plotters were killed and four others arrested.

Local media say the president arrived overnight from Morocco, where he had been recovering from a reported stroke.

Bongo appointed a new prime minister, Julien Nkoghe Bekale, shortly after the Jan. 7 coup attempt.

Bongo took power in the oil-rich Central African nation after the death of his father in 2009.