ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister is defending his deal to normalize relations with neighboring Macedonia ahead of a confidence vote in parliament after his governing coalition collapsed over the agreement.

Addressing lawmakers Tuesday, Alexis Tsipras said he chose to end the 27-year dispute over Macedonia's name, seizing "a great opportunity" despite the potential political cost to his government.

Tsipras is expected to narrowly win the vote late Wednesday.

In that case, he proposes within days to seek parliamentary ratification of the agreement with Macedonia.

The deal will see the country renamed North Macedonia in return for Greece lifting its objections to its neighbor joining NATO and, eventually, the European Union.

Macedonia has already fulfilled its part of the deal, formally ratifying the agreement and changing its constitution to incorporate the new name.