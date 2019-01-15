BERLIN (AP) — German media report that the country's domestic intelligence agency plans to place the far-right Alternative for Germany party under heightened scrutiny.

Weekly Der Spiegel and daily Tagesspiegel reported Tuesday that the BfV agency will examine public comments by the party's members and its links to extremist groups.

The move would be a step short of putting the party under covert surveillance.

BfV chief Thomas Haldenwang has called a news conference in Berlin for 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) Tuesday.

The agency has spent months collecting material on the Alternative for Germany party, which came third in national elections in 2017.

The party has moved steadily to the right since its founding in 2013, prompting the departure of several senior figures who have warned that it is flirting with extremism.