MADRID (AP) — Police in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia say they have arrested at least three people as part of an ongoing anti-terror operation.

A Catalan police spokeswoman said Tuesday that more arrests are expected on possible terror-related links, theft, drug trafficking and other crimes and that more than 100 agents are taking part.

The spokeswoman, who declined to be identified by name in line with the police force's standard practices, says six venues have been searched in and near Barcelona.

She said two of the suspects were arrested in a central neighborhood of the Catalan capital while another was detained in the nearby town of Igualada.

The arrests were ordered by an investigating magistrate from Spain's National Court, which is in charge of terror related probes, police said.