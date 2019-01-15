BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on the heavy snowfall across Europe (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The head of a western Denmark ski club says the hotel in Austria where 50 members were staying, was hit by an avalanche overnight but "fortunately no persons were present in the part of the building that was hit."

Niels Leth-Soerensen, chairman of the Hobro Skiklub, praised hotel staff in Ramsau and local rescue teams " and that after "a really short period of time" all guests were evacuated to another hotel.

Leth-Soerensen, who himself was part of the party, said on the club's website that the 200-year-old hotel had never been hit by an avalanche.

The town of Hobro sits some 207 kilometers (128 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

9:35 p.m.

Austrian officials say several a series of avalanches have struck buildings and roads but caused no injuries.

Austria news agency APA reported Tuesday that an avalanche overnight in Ramsau slammed a hotel but that all 60 visitors and staff got out of the building unharmed.

Warmer, wetter weather after days of heavy snowfall has increased the risk of avalanches in parts of southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In Bavaria, snow melt has flooded several roads and some basements in the town of Harburg as the Woernitz river swelled overnight.

Dozens of people have already died in avalanches and weather-related accidents in the region since the start of the year.